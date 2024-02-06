Covenant Price Tops $0.0985 on Major Exchanges (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. Covenant has a total market capitalization of $10.40 million and $7,207.36 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Covenant token can now be purchased for $0.0985 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,594,263 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covenant is covenantchild.game. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Buying and Selling Covenant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covenant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

