Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CVO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 target price on Coveo Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

TSE CVO traded up C$1.21 on Tuesday, hitting C$11.19. 276,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,403. The company has a market capitalization of C$596.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.23. Coveo Solutions has a 52-week low of C$6.02 and a 52-week high of C$12.16.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$41.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.10 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. Equities analysts expect that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

