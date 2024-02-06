Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 51,972,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,245,000 after buying an additional 39,739,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,413,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after buying an additional 3,810,643 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,527,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,705,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,676 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
