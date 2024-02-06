CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 1.6% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.61.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.3 %

CRWD traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.67. The company had a trading volume of 554,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,940. The company has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of -5,040.66, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $107.60 and a one year high of $307.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

