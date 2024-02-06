Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.800-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-6.20 EPS.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK stock traded down $12.15 on Tuesday, hitting $76.18. 2,130,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. Crown has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $96.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.11 and its 200 day moving average is $87.79.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. TheStreet lowered Crown from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Crown from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.09.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $663,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,301,458.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after purchasing an additional 143,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,052,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,332,000 after acquiring an additional 410,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Crown by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,107 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,371,000 after acquiring an additional 51,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Stories

