Crown (NYSE:CCK) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $69.61 and last traded at $76.57, with a volume of 1100671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.33.

The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

Get Crown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.09.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Crown by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown Trading Down 12.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.