CSG Systems International (CSGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSG Systems International Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSG Systems International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

