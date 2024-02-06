CSG Systems International (CSGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CSG Systems International Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. CSG Systems International has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83.
CSG Systems International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSG Systems International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.20.
About CSG Systems International
CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CSG Systems International
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.