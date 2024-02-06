CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco Trading Up 2.1 %

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $274.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 69,368 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSI Compressco

(Get Free Report)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.