CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,067,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,705 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of CSX worth $32,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 0.5 %

CSX stock opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $36.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.