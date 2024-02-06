CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CTO. StockNews.com raised CTO Realty Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Jonestrading cut their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $374.16 million, a P/E ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $19.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is presently -353.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 122.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 695.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 50.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

