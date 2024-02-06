CTS (NYSE:CTS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.36 million. CTS also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.350 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTS. Stephens decreased their target price on CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Get CTS alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CTS

CTS Trading Up 10.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

Shares of CTS traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.77. 198,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,149. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CTS has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTS. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CTS during the first quarter valued at $241,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CTS by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CTS during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.