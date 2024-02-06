CURO Group (CURO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Free Report) is set to post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect CURO Group to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CURO Group Stock Down 42.4 %

Shares of CURO stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CURO Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CURO Group by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 68,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CURO Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 30,834 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in CURO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in CURO Group by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 28,789 shares in the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers secured and unsecured installment loans, revolving line of credit, and single-pay loans; and credit protection insurance, check cashing, money transfer, foreign currency exchange, and other ancillary financial products and services, as well as reloadable prepaid debit cards and demand deposit accounts.

