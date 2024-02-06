Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock Position Reduced by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.39% of Curtiss-Wright worth $29,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after acquiring an additional 680,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $67,673,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,197,000 after buying an additional 305,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth $33,468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $225.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $157.72 and a 12 month high of $227.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.98%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

