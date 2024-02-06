D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 2,937 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $14,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 24.9% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 15.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,116,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,464,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,010,719.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,699 shares of company stock worth $12,143,407 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $104.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $104.63.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.