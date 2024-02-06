D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,739 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,201 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $13,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.00. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $64.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

