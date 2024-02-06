D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN opened at $414.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $407.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.60. The company has a market capitalization of $200.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $318.88 and a 1-year high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.86.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

