D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 10,630 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,982 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $171.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $178.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.17 and a 200 day moving average of $148.47. The firm has a market cap of $142.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

