D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,458 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $9,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $276.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $182.31 and a one year high of $277.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.88 and a 200 day moving average of $244.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

