D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 5,492 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $11,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPD. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

