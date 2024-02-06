D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,674 shares of company stock valued at $16,162,276 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $145.89 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $155.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.20 and its 200-day moving average is $136.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

