D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $14,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at $14,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $228,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,382.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 911,357 shares of company stock valued at $319,948,949. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $464.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.26. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.03.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

