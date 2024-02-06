D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2,329.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,329,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

American Tower Trading Up 0.6 %

AMT stock opened at $190.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $220.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.00.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.