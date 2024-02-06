D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $12.78 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.45. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

