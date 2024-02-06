D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $17.51 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $17,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 203,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 35,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.2 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $265.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.89. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $269.50. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

