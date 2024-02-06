D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 6,672 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.44. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

