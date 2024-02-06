D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

