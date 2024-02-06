Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $1.68

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.80. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 1,024,420 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DADA shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.87.

Dada Nexus Stock Up 15.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $509.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 13.84% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $396.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

