Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Down 0.5 %

DHR traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.66. The company had a trading volume of 656,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,892. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.89. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $249.23. The company has a market capitalization of $180.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.02%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.