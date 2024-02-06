DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.31 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

