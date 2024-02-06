DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.31 on Friday. DAVIDsTEA has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
