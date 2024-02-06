Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $775.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $709.00 to $775.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $837.33.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 3.6 %

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $850.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $713.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $606.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $395.90 and a 12-month high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after buying an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,557,288,000 after acquiring an additional 510,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,813,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,988,000 after acquiring an additional 171,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 164,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.