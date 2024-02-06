Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $983.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $859.00 to $983.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $850.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $837.33.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $850.63 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $395.90 and a fifty-two week high of $903.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $713.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,375,161.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after acquiring an additional 527,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,557,288,000 after buying an additional 510,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $94,813,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,988,000 after purchasing an additional 171,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

