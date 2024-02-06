Decred Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.87 or 0.00037033 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Decred has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $251.25 million and $1.81 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00122796 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00021318 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 74.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008316 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002322 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,835,116 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

