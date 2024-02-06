Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives $439.69 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $439.69.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock opened at $385.97 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

