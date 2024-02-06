Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 38,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 29,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 186,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 24,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.53%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

