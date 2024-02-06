DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

DHI Group Price Performance

NYSE:DHX opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.45 million, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,598,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 188,550 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 37,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 20,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

