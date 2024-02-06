Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.37.

A number of analysts recently commented on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Diageo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Diageo by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $149.45 on Tuesday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.19.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

