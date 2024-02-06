Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.37.
A number of analysts recently commented on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DEO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diageo
Diageo Stock Performance
NYSE:DEO opened at $149.45 on Tuesday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.19.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.