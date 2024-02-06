Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diageo stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.19.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
