DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.83.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Down 0.9 %

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $9.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRH. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 711.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth $90,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

