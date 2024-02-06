Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $155.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Digital Realty Trust traded as high as $146.20 and last traded at $145.22, with a volume of 272516 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.30.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.84 and its 200-day moving average is $129.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

