Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,398,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,257,874 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $106,005,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,170,000.

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.64. 317,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,448. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

