Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Position Trimmed by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,468,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,040 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 13.6% of Plancorp LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $254,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,648. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.10.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.