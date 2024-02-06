Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.74

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.74 and last traded at $29.69, with a volume of 23037 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUHP. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

