Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up approximately 0.9% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Burney Co. owned 0.09% of Discover Financial Services worth $20,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,672,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,422. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

