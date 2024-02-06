discoverIE Group’s (DSCV) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on DSCV. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 925 ($11.60) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.91) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
