discoverIE Group’s (DSCV) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DSCV. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 925 ($11.60) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.91) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of LON DSCV traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 762 ($9.55). The stock had a trading volume of 203,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,959. The company has a market capitalization of £730.38 million, a PE ratio of 3,313.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 742.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 711.84. discoverIE Group has a 1 year low of GBX 586 ($7.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 958 ($12.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.83.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

