Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 248.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 175.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total transaction of $1,610,410.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,050.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,956,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DLB opened at $78.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.83. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.87 and a twelve month high of $91.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.39 million. Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

