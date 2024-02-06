Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 705,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Dollar General worth $74,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $134.21 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $233.74. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.86 and a 200-day moving average of $132.01.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.32.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

