Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGICA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Donegal Group by 120.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Donegal Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Donegal Group during the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DGICA. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Donegal Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DGICA opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. The firm has a market cap of $481.13 million, a PE ratio of 46.68 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 219.35%.

Donegal Group Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Further Reading

