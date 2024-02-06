Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires 146 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Equinix by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Down 0.8 %

EQIX opened at $836.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $809.36 and a 200 day moving average of $776.83. The company has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a PE ratio of 89.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $661.66 and a 12 month high of $847.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $839.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Equinix

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,033,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,707. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.