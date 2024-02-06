Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,794,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,031,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,440,000 after buying an additional 704,410 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 141,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.1674 dividend. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.