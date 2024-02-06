Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,997 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 194,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBS opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $31.40.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

